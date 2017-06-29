NEWS

Girl falls off slide at water park in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
A water slide at Pirates Bay in Baytown is closed after the city says someone fell over the edge of the slide, near the ground, Wednesday.

People at the park, like mom Samantha Meier, wonder what happened.

"I've ridden that slide before and nothing has ever happened to me on that slide. My kids have ridden that slide more than once, nothing's ever happened to them," said Meier.

The City of Baytown released a statement saying in part that while two people were coming down the slide together "...their inflatable raft veered to the side and collided with a divider, causing the raft to turn over and one of the riders to fall out of the slide."

The child suffered minor scratches. She was checked out by EMS, but didn't require an ambulance ride to the hospital.

The statement from Baytown also said,"City officials are working with the manufacturer to evaluate the slide and determine the cause."

The city says it will share more information when it becomes available, and the slide is closed until further notice. Other slides and the rest of Pirates Bay is still open.

