NEWS

Whittier girl escapes kidnapping suspects; search underway

EMBED </>More Videos

A young girl was kidnapped while playing in her front yard of her Whittier home, and she managed to escape, but her abductors remained on the loose Monday night.

By
WHITTIER, California --
A young girl was kidnapped while playing in her front yard of her home in California and she managed to escape, but her abductors remained on the loose Monday night.

Destani and Christina are the mothers of the 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped about 9:30 a.m. from the family home in Whittier.

"A man came behind her, covered her mouth and he grabbed her and pulled her in the car with another male," Destani shared.

Once inside the car, one of the men began touching the child's face, telling her "she's very pretty, and she was never going to see her family again," the family said.

Police said the suspects, in a 2000 model green four-door Chevrolet Malibu or a similar-type sedan, drove to a home on Dittmar Avenue, about 1 1/2 miles away. While they were away from the car, the girl got out of the backseat and ran down the street for help.

Her mothers said she just happened to see a family friend in that neighborhood. She also said she's seen the suspects before near her middle school.

Police said one suspect is Hispanic in his 20's, with black hair and a beard. He had a shaved line across his left eyebrow and was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

The other suspect is Hispanic in his 30's and has a shaved head. He was wearing a white tank top and tan pants and has a dragon tattoo on his right bicep.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Whittier police at (562) 567-9255.

Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff


Related Topics:
newskidnappingattempted abductionchild abductionchildrenCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3rd suspect in baby's death in jail on other charge
Employee remodels home and boat on company dime
Trump to visit France on Bastille Day
Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old near Dallas
More News
Top Stories
Cypress drug bust involves possible fentanyl-derived heroin
Spring robbery suspect may be linked to multiple crimes
Perjury charge dropped against officer in Sandra Bland case
Employee remodels home and boat on company dime
Business owner shot outside his company in SW Houston
Trade brings Chris Paul to Houston Rockets
Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old near Dallas
Show More
3rd suspect in baby's death in jail on other charge
Member of Hoover Crips found hiding in mom's attic
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
Family: Woman ran over neighbor, shot him previously
Astros teach local kids about healthy living
More News
Top Video
Employee remodels home and boat on company dime
Cypress drug bust involves possible fentanyl-derived heroin
Spring robbery suspect may be linked to multiple crimes
Nations highest paid public college presidents
More Video