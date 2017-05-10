STAFFORDSHIRE, England --An 11-year-old girl died after falling off a water ride at an England theme park, police said.
The accident happened Tuesday afternoon at Drayton Manor. According to the BBC, the girl was riding Splash Canyon, described on the park's website as "unpredictable" and a "thrilling" river rapid ride.
The BBC also reported that the girl was on a school trip.
RELATED: Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide will get $20M
According to ABC News, the girl had been pulled from the water by park staff before authorities arrived. The girl was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital by helicopter, where she later died.
The director of the theme park released a statement about the incident:
"It is with great sadness that we have to report that a young girl has passed away at Birmingham Children's Hospital following an incident on one of our rides this afternoon," George Bryan said in a statement. "We are all truly shocked and devastated and our thoughts are with the her family and friends at this tremendously difficult time."
The ride was shut down following the girl's death.
Splash Canyon has been closed following an incident this afternoon. Emergency services & our fully trained park staff are assisting. pic.twitter.com/Fkji90Nwjs— Drayton Manor (@Draytonmanor) May 9, 2017
The United Kingdom's Health and Safety Executive said they are aware of the accident and are investigating.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff