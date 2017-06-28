U.S. & WORLD

'Get out of jail' card doesn't actually get man out of jail

One man came up short when he tried to use a Monopoly card to get out of jail -- literally. (Dakota County Sheriff's Office)

HASTINGS, Minnesota (KTRK) --
A Minnesota man recently learned that life doesn't always imitate art after he tried to use a board game piece to get out of a sticky situation.

According to a Facebook post from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, a suspect tried to present a "Get out of jail free" card from Monopoly after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.


Deputies said the man had been carrying the card just in case he was taken into custody.

"We appreciate the humor!" the department quipped, adding that the man deserves an "A" for effort.

