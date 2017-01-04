U.S. & WORLD

Germany arrests Tunisian who dined with market attacker

Emergency crews work to investigate after a truck drove into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin.

BERLIN --
German prosecutors say an acquaintance of suspected Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri has been arrested in a separate case.

Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors, said that the 26-year-old Tunisian had known Amri since the end of 2015 and the pair ate together at a restaurant the night before the Dec. 19 attack.

That led prosecutors to believe that the man may have known about the attack. But Koehler said that they don't currently have enough evidence to seek an arrest warrant.

Koehler said the man's accommodation was searched Tuesday and he's under investigation on suspicion of participating in plans for the attack. She said Wednesday he was arrested in a separate case run by local prosecutors, but would not give details.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldattackgermany
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
More than 100 injured in Brooklyn train crash
Get paid to visit the Virgin Islands
Photographer rescues driver from burning SUV
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Commuter Train Crashes in NYC; Over 100 Injured
Trump Again Casts Doubt Over Russian Hacking
Shooter kills man, shoots woman in mouth
Black Box Suggests Mechanical, Pilot Error to Blame for Russian Military Plane Crash
Inside Obama and Netanyahu's Strained Relationship
More News
Top Stories
Man with gun arrested after allegedly threatening neighbor
More than 100 injured in Brooklyn train crash
Pistol-packing granny scares off armed intruder
Photographer rescues driver from burning SUV
Stabbing, arson suspect makes threats in court
Deputies: Teen robbers terrorize IHOP customers
YUMMY! Get free breakfast at Chick-fil-A today
Show More
Shooter kills man, shoots woman in mouth
9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled
Man charged with murder after attack at Walmart
No charges for driver doing donuts on I-45
Authorities searching for stolen 18-wheeler in Harris Co.
More News
Photos
Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
More Photos