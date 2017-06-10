GROSS

Geese dump droppings on Disneyland guests, hitting 17 people

Disneyland visitors got more adventure than they bargained for when a flock of geese let go in flight, fouling the guests. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ANAHEIM, California --
Anaheim police and fire officials say 17 people, including six children, were hit by bird droppings just before 9 p.m. Friday.

A hazardous materials team was sent to Main Street near the Sleeping Beauty Castle after a report that feces had been thrown on people.

It was quickly determined the real culprit was a flock of geese flying overhead.

Authorities say the smeared visitors were taken to a private restroom to clean up and were given clean clothes.

Police reported that the guests were "healthy and happy" after the event.

