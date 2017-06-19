NEWS

Gay couple targeted by vandals in Sienna Plantation community

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A gay couple in the Sienna Plantation community was recently targeted by vandals.

In a Facebook post, the resident said their driveway was painted with "gay," and other homophobic words. The married couple has called Sienna Plantation home for 10 years and have two children.

After the man posted the incident to Facebook, residents in the area quickly offered their support.

According to the post, the sheriff's department is investigating the crime.

