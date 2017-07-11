GAS PRICES

Gas prices rebounding after hitting lowest level of the year

EMBED </>More Videos

Gas prices are starting to rebound after hitting their lowest level of the year last week. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Gas prices are starting to rebound after hitting their lowest level of the year last week.

AAA expects to see prices continue to rise nationwide throughout the month. The national average is now $2.26 per gallon and has been gaining steadily since the beginning of July.

Texas gas prices continue to be some of the lowest in the country.

The state's average price is $2.05 per gallon, according to AAA.

The auto club said the other states with the cheapest gas are South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Missouri, Virginia and Louisiana.
RELATED: Gas prices could reach $3 in Houston again
EMBED More News Videos

Gas prices are expected to rise again across the country

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsgas pricesdrivingAAAconsumerdrivercarsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GAS PRICES
The best day to buy gas is...
Gas price war erupts on Houston's south side
Gas prices could reach $3 in Houston again
Gas pump charges woman nearly $10,000
More gas prices
NEWS
Razor blades found in Huntsville playground
Donald Trump Jr. posts purported emails arranging meeting with Russian lawyer
'He needs to have justice': Driver wanted in fatal hit and run
Slain NYPD officer 'died a patriot,' mayor says at funeral
More News
Top Stories
Woman wanted for shooting into car and killing man
'He needs to have justice': Driver wanted in fatal hit and run
Need a job? NRG Park is hiring for Texans games
Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water
Shot clerk drives 5 miles for help in NE Harris Co.
Video shows fatal crash involving Venus Williams
At least 16 killed in military plane crash in Mississippi
Show More
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
14-year-old electrocuted when phone drops in bathtub
Smugglers leave woman dangling from border fence
Pitbull's MLB All-Star attire was a swing and miss
Police: Woman sets man on fire, douses flames with pee
More News
Top Video
Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water
Need a job? NRG Park is hiring for Texans games
Open carry law for swords, knives to begin in September
Woman wanted for shooting into car and killing man
More Video