Gas prices rebounding after hitting lowest level of the year

Gas prices are starting to rebound after hitting their lowest level of the year last week.AAA expects to see prices continue to rise nationwide throughout the month. The national average is now $2.26 per gallon and has been gaining steadily since the beginning of July.Texas gas prices continue to be some of the lowest in the country.The state's average price is $2.05 per gallon, according to AAA.The auto club said the other states with the cheapest gas are South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Missouri, Virginia and Louisiana.