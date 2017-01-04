NEWS

Gas prices could reach $3 in Houston again
EMBED </>More News Videos

Gas prices are expected to rise again across the country (KTRK)

Drivers may get a sticker shock when it comes to the price of gasoline in 2017.

Analysts said Wednesday that prices may rise to $3 a gallon again in many of the nation's major metro areas, including Houston.

A jump in gas prices of 35 to 60 cents is expected between mid-February and likely to peak in May, according to experts at GasBuddy.

While Donald Trump's incoming administration is expected to be "the most oil-friendly in some time," mandates by the EPA and Clean Air Acts will fuel the price hike.

Senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said the seasonal switch from "winter blend" to "summer blend" is part of the reason many will be paying more at the pump.

"The list of factors being mixed into the yearly forecast has never been larger," DeHaan said.

In addition to Trump's policy changes, DeHaan said retail gas prices are affected by federal and state tax changes, Middle East volatility, currency fluctuations, the weather and what happens at refineries this year.

Gregg Laskoski, a petroleum analyst, said forecasting gasoline prices helps you save money in the long run, even when prices are climbing.
Related Topics:
newsgas pricessave moneyu.s. & worldoil
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Commuter Train Crashes in NYC; Over 100 Injured
Series of Storms to Bring Heavy Rain, Snow, Frigid Air Across Country
Reward offered for Most Wanted Sex Offender from Houston
Where are the sex offenders?
Israeli Soldier Guilty of Manslaughter in Shooting of Incapacitated Palestinian Assailant
More News
Top Stories
Man with gun arrested after allegedly threatening neighbor
Reward offered for Most Wanted Sex Offender from Houston
Girl Scouts mark 100th year of selling cookies with new treat
Bush Airport named a top 5 favorite airport for millennials
More than 100 injured in Brooklyn train crash
Pistol-packing granny scares off armed intruder
Photographer rescues driver from burning SUV
Show More
Stabbing, arson suspect makes threats in court
Deputies: Teen robbers terrorize IHOP customers
Chick-fil-A promotion offers free breakfast in January
Shooter kills man, shoots woman in mouth
9Lives, Special Kitty cat food recalled
More News
Top Video
Authorities searching for stolen 18-wheeler in Harris Co.
'Lost dream job': Man sues NASA for alleged mistreatment
Man charged with murder after attack at Walmart
Men wanted after shooting woman during robbery
More Video