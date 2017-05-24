  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner to discuss passing of pension plan
Galveston man charged with sexually assaulting child under 14

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Galveston man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14, police said.

According to an affidavit, Pedro Centeno-Escobedo called the girl into his apartment in the 7300 block of Heards Lane and then sexually assaulted her.

Galveston police were informed of the alleged rape on Saturday after the girl's father saw her exit the apartment where Centeno-Escobedo lived.

After questioning his daughter, the girl told her father "the man in (that apartment) put something between her legs."

Centeno-Escobedo told police the girl knocked on his door asking for water, according to the affidavit. He also told investigators that the girl pulled down his pants and got on top of him.

He was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and booked into jail on $80,000 bond.
