Cause of death released in case of Galveston couple found dead in home

The cause of death released in the case of the Galveston couple found dead in their home. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials have released the cause of deaths in the case of a couple found dead in a home on Galveston Island.

According to police, the two people were found dead in a home at 7606 Beluche Drive at about 11am Monday

Police say a man and woman were found by a family member.

Byron Everts II, 91, and his wife Dulce Everts, 40, were identified as those found inside.

According to the Galveston medical examiner's office, Dulce was shot in the chest and Byron shot himself in the chest.

Court records showed that Byron filed for divorce last year and Dulce was supposed to vacate the house in September.

Eyewitness News spoke with Dulce's sister. Angie Lopez said the couple lived a happy life and often traveled together. She wanted to know what lead up to the violence.
