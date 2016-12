A Galveston County man is facing charges after officials say he was dragging a puppy behind his truck as he drove.Raymond Roy Hall was arrested for cruelty to non-livestock animal: torture.His bond was set at $20,000.Officials say the incident happened Nov. 4 when someone say the incident and reported it.After an investigation, the district attorney recommended the felony charge.The puppy was found alive and turned over to animal control, officials said.