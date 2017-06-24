NEWS

Funeral Saturday evening for young girl killed by her mother

Funeral for 4-year-old girl killed by her mother set for Saturday evening.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Family and friends of 4-year-old Fredicka Allen will say their final goodbyes Saturday night to the little girl who was stabbed to death by her mother.

Funeral services are planned for 4 to 7 p.m. at All People's Funeral Home in Rosharon.

Harris County Prosecutors said the girl's mother, 34-year-old Laquita Lewis, admitted to stabbing her daughter.

Lewis allegedly sent a text message to her daughter's father and family saying she was so sorry, that she did "something bad" and that her little girl was going to heaven.

RELATED: Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old daughter
A mother is charged with killing her 4-year-old daughter. Family says she made previous threats.



The 34-year-old mother has three other children, besides Fredricka.

Lewis was charged in November with the misdemeanor of making a terroristic threat for a Thanksgiving incident in which she threatened her 16-year-old son with a knife, according to the Harris County district attorney.

Lewis, who at the time had no prior criminal record, was sentenced in February to 15 months of deferred adjudication in that case.
