HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Family and friends of 4-year-old Fredicka Allen will say their final goodbyes Saturday night to the little girl who was stabbed to death by her mother.
Funeral services are planned for 4 to 7 p.m. at All People's Funeral Home in Rosharon.
Harris County Prosecutors said the girl's mother, 34-year-old Laquita Lewis, admitted to stabbing her daughter.
Lewis allegedly sent a text message to her daughter's father and family saying she was so sorry, that she did "something bad" and that her little girl was going to heaven.
The 34-year-old mother has three other children, besides Fredricka.
Lewis was charged in November with the misdemeanor of making a terroristic threat for a Thanksgiving incident in which she threatened her 16-year-old son with a knife, according to the Harris County district attorney.
Lewis, who at the time had no prior criminal record, was sentenced in February to 15 months of deferred adjudication in that case.
