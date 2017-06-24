EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2119782" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother is charged with killing her 4-year-old daughter. Family says she made previous threats.

Family and friends of 4-year-old Fredicka Allen will say their final goodbyes Saturday night to the little girl who was stabbed to death by her mother.Funeral services are planned for 4 to 7 p.m. at All People's Funeral Home in Rosharon.Harris County Prosecutors said the girl's mother, 34-year-old Laquita Lewis, admitted to stabbing her daughter.Lewis allegedly sent a text message to her daughter's father and family saying she was so sorry, that she did "something bad" and that her little girl was going to heaven.The 34-year-old mother has three other children, besides Fredricka.Lewis was charged in November with the misdemeanor of making a terroristic threat for a Thanksgiving incident in which she threatened her 16-year-old son with a knife, according to the Harris County district attorney.Lewis, who at the time had no prior criminal record, was sentenced in February to 15 months of deferred adjudication in that case.