Fundraiser held for family of slain security guard

Volunteers worked for hours Tuesday at a barbecue fundraiser benefiting the family of a slain security guard who died just feet from the event's location.Jorge Sanchez was shot and killed over the weekend outside the gameroom where he worked. Juanita Herrera manages the business and said Sanchez was one of the hardest workers she knew."He worked every single day. He was working every single day for months, but then we told him he has to have a day off," she said.Herrera said she was there Saturday when Jorge was shot and killed."I run outside and I called 911, so I was the one doing the CPR and stuff, but it was too late," Herrera said.With her resuscitation efforts unsuccessful, she said she watched him die."We always talked about it. He loved me as a sister and I loved him as a brother," Herrera said.Volunteers raised money for Jorge's wife and four children."He lived for his kids and his wife. You know, that's why he worked a lot," Herrera said.South Houston police have not announced any arrests or named any suspects in the case.