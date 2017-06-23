NEWS

Fugitive Fridays: Houston police need help locating these wanted suspects

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a list of Friday's fugitives from Houston Crimestroppers (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the following wanted suspects:

Christopher Babineaux is wanted for burglary of a habitation. He is described as a black man, weighing 176 pounds and 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

Adrian Beller is wanted for burglary of habitation. He is described as a black man, weighing 210 pounds and 6 feet tall.

Tawni Bueno is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. She is described as a white woman, weighing 160 pounds and 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Walter Contreras is wanted for failure to comply as a sex offender. He is a Hispanic man, 120 pounds at 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Betty Glenn is wanted for aggravated assault of a family member. She is a black woman, 140 pounds at 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

Javier Hernandez is wanted for burglary of habitation. He is described as a Hispanic man, 180 pounds at 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Jesse Lewis is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He is a black man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 230 pounds.

Rinferi Mundo is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 180 pounds.

Willie Thomas is wanted for failure to comply as a sex offender. He is a black man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Jose Trejo-Vargas is wanted for aggravated assault of a family member. He is described as a black man, 150 pounds and 5 feet, 7 inches tall.



If you have any information leading to their arrests, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the suspect's arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscrimefugitivehouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Former nurse suspected of killing up to 60 children
Michael Brown's family wins $1.5 million settlement
Trump: 'Bothersome' that Mueller is 'very, very good friends with Comey'
White House calls Depp's assassination remarks about Trump 'sad'
More News
Top Stories
HEAT ADVISORY: It's going to feel like 105-110 degrees today
Homeowner speaks after roommate killed in Cypress
Search underway for missing fisherman at San Luis Pass
Weekend road closures you need to know about
Get ready for a 'Wonderland' of fun at Pride Houston
Dog-friendly restaurants in Houston
Motorcyclist triggers chain-reaction crash in Calif.
Show More
2018 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff: Texas Tech vs Ole Miss
15-year-old boy killed by SUV while walking with friends
Toddler's stuffed animal breaks fall out of window
Officials: Freezer sparked deadly London tower fire
Family: Gang member ditches baby after killing girlfriend
More News
Top Video
HEAT ADVISORY: It's going to feel like 105-110 degrees today
Weekend road closures you need to know about
Actor Johnny Depp asks about assassinating president
Get ready for a 'Wonderland' of fun at Pride Houston
More Video