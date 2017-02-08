NEWS

Ft. Bend Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a Louisiana man visiting family in town

FBCSO is looking for a man last seen leaving a pub.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Louisiana man who was last seen on Feb. 6.

Alvin Reid was visiting family in Fort Bend County area and was last seen at the Bourbon Street Pub located in the 12900 block of Westheimer Road.

Reid allegedly left that location with a friend, who was driving a gray Toyota Camry.

Relatives say that they have tried to contact Reid's cell phone, but have not received a response.

Reid is described as a black male, about 5'6" and weighs about 210lbs.

He has short black hair with a beard and was last seen wearing a black shirt with gold writing, black jeans and black shoes with a black Saints baseball cap.

If you have any information on the location of Reid, you are asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.
