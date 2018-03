From Alabama to Alaska, all 50 states had March for Our Lives protests

Hundreds of thousands of energized protesters rallied in all 50 states and in Washington, D.C., in the March for Our Lives demanding action toward ending gun violence in the U.S.The marches Saturday came a little more than a month after the Valentine's Day school rampage in Parkland, Florida , that killed 17 students and teachers.The largest turnout was in the nation's capital, but solidarity was shown nationwide with protesters from toddlers to grandparents joining to echo the call of Parkland's high school students that "enough is enough."From bullseyes printed on kids' T-shirts in Alaska to "fists in the air!" rallying cries in Alabama , here are some of the sights and sounds from the day.