Friend casts doubt on allegations against suspect in Josue Flores murder

A friend sounds off about Andre Jackson, the suspect in the murder of Josue Flores.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In a rare move early Wednesday morning, Harris County jail workers allowed Andre Jackson to leave the facility and avoid waiting media. Jackson appears to be in hiding after prosecutors decided to drop the murder charge against him. A jury had indicted him for the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores.

Multiple requests for comment including an office visit to his attorney, Jerome Godinich Jr., have gone unanswered. Jackson was homeless at the time of the arrest and living in a nearby shelter. It's unclear where he is currently staying.

The Harris County District Attorney's office said there is no DNA evidence which ties him to the brutal killing. They want more evidence from HPD homicide investigators before proceeding with the case.

Jackson's friend, former Marine Jordan Arenstein, spoke out today in an Eyewitness News exclusive. He shared photos of Jackson that he took a week before Flores' death. The photos show Jackson seemingly happy and smiling at Hermann Park. Arenstein said Jackson isn't capable of this murder. The arrest never made any sense to him.

"On so many levels, it is beyond asinine. That is an understatement," said Arenstein. "You're talking about an innocent person who has now been completely run through the mud."

Search for justice: A timeline of the Josue Flores murder case
Here's a closer look at everything that has happened since Josue Flores' brutal murder in 2016.



Arenstein said he met Jackson about last year in a veterans program. He described Jackson's demeanor as peaceful.

"He never talked about anything violent. Never known to carry a weapon," said Arenstein. "Very peaceful guy, soft spoken. Real gentle kind of guy."

Arenstein said he now worries about Jackson's well-being.

"If I were to say something to him? Brother, you are not alone. There are a lot of Marines who were skeptical about whether you did this," said Arenstein. "Go to the VA hospital. Check in. It's a good place. You'll be safe. You are not alone. I promise you that."

SEE ALSO: Suspect in Josue Flores' murder walks free as investigators work to solidify case
Man once charged in Josue Flores' murder walks free

