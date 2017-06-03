Free Press Summer Fest in Eleanor Tinsley Park was shut down for two hours on Saturday evening as severe weather moved through the area.Just after 6 p.m., festival attendees were asked to 'calmly make their way to the nearest exit' as lightning began to strike the area.But by 8 p.m., the Houston Police Department tweeted that the festival would re-open for the evening.The festival was also briefly evacuated in 2016 after the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.