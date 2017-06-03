NEWS

Free Press Summer Fest re-opens after lightning evacuation

EMBED </>More Videos

Security concerns as free press summer fest begins

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Free Press Summer Fest in Eleanor Tinsley Park was shut down for two hours on Saturday evening as severe weather moved through the area.

Just after 6 p.m., festival attendees were asked to 'calmly make their way to the nearest exit' as lightning began to strike the area.

PHOTOS: A rainy day at FPSF 2017


But by 8 p.m., the Houston Police Department tweeted that the festival would re-open for the evening.

The festival was also briefly evacuated in 2016 after the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsevacuationconcertHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police respond to 2 'terrorist incidents' at London Bridge, Borough Market
PHOTOS: Aftermath of 'terror incidents' in London
President Trump pushes travel ban after London 'terrorist incidents'
Trump argues for travel ban after attacks hit London
More News
Top Stories
Police say terror attack in London, reports of fatalities
Dodging scattered downpours this weekend
Trump argues for travel ban after attacks hit London
Sand artists build awe-inspiring castles in Galveston
Convicted rapist on the run last seen in Houston
PHOTOS: Aftermath of 'terror incidents' in London
Detectives: Dealers peddled cocaine from pizza boxes
Show More
Consider this new Houston bar like your own backyard
2 injured after suspect crashes into Humble home
VP Pence coming to Houston next week
Get out and explore Houston at one of these fun events
Police investigating fatal car crash and shooting
More News
Top Video
Convicted rapist on the run last seen in Houston
Police say terror attack in London, reports of fatalities
Trump argues for travel ban after attacks hit London
VP Pence coming to Houston next week
More Video