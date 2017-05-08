Frank Elementary in Klein ISD closed today after cafeteria fire

A fire has prompted school officials to close Frank Elementary School in Klein ISD today.Firefighters rushed to the school just after midnight, and found flames in the ceiling area of the cafeteria.School officials said in order for crews to fight to fire, they had to cut a hole in the roof.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Since the building will have to be checked out to ensure everyone is safe, classes have once again been cancelled.The school says they will reschedule STAAR testing for students who were expected to take the exam this morning.