SCHOOL CLOSURES

Frank Elementary in Klein ISD closed today after cafeteria fire

EMBED </>More News Videos

A cafeteria fire at a Klein ISD school means students will have to take the STAAR test at a later date. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
A fire has prompted school officials to close Frank Elementary School in Klein ISD today.

Firefighters rushed to the school just after midnight, and found flames in the ceiling area of the cafeteria.

School officials said in order for crews to fight to fire, they had to cut a hole in the roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Since the building will have to be checked out to ensure everyone is safe, classes have once again been cancelled.

The school says they will reschedule STAAR testing for students who were expected to take the exam this morning.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsbuilding fireschoolsstudentsschool testingfireschool closuresSpring
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCHOOL CLOSURES
How area schools prepare for severe weather
Classes open at Cy-Fair ISD after major power outage
School closures due to flooding in SE Texas
Six Lamar CISD schools closed Thursday
More school closures
NEWS
2 shot at luxury hotel in Miami Beach
ISIS leader in Afghanistan killed in April, Pentagon says
Armed robbers steal restaurant customers purses
Child injured in hit and run, witnesses say
More News
Top Stories
Houston Rockets beat San Antonio Spurs in Game 4
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs sanctuary cities ban into law
King's BierHaus brings taste of Germany to the Heights
Kids eat free: Where to find free kids meals in Houston
Voters approve HISD Proposition 1
Atheist turns priest after finding higher calling
Armed robbers steal restaurant customers purses
Show More
Rockets Patrick Beverley loses grandfather before game 4
Centrist Macron won the French presidential election
Rockets Coach Mike D'Antoni named 'Coach of the Year'
Houston cop relieved of duty after alleged DWI arrest
DIY braces are a thing -- but not a good one
More News
Top Video
Canton tornado victims struggle with emotional toll
Houston cop relieved of duty after alleged DWI arrest
'Elena of Avalor' shares secrets of her kingdom with ABC13
DIY braces are a thing -- but not a good one
More Video