NEWS

Four arrested after attempted robbery of Zales outlet store

SkyEye flies over the Zales outlet in Shenandoah where four men were arrested for robbing the store, according to deputies.

SHENANDOAH, TX (KTRK) --
Four men are in custody after attempting to rob a Zales outlet store in Shenandoah, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies said.

The attempted heist happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Zales in the Portofino Shopping Center, 19074 Interstate 45 South. A witness called 911 when they saw three men wakling into the store wearing masks. One man stayed in an SUV outside the store, the witness told police.

After the men took off, deputies then briefly chased the suspects before the suspects crashed along I-45 and Pruitt Rd., hitting another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle had minor injuries, deputies said.

The suspects attempted to get back on I-45, but hit a tree, stopping the vehicle. All four were then arrested.

Deputies say they are checking to see if these men could have something to do with a robbery at a jewelry store in The Woodlands Mall last week.

In that heist, a Good Samaritan was hit in the face with a hammer while trying to stop the robbery.
Related Topics:
newscrimearmed robberyjewelry theftShenandoah
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Obama surprises Biden with Medal of Freedom
James Mattis Says He Has the 'Highest Confidence' in US Intelligence Agencies
Watchdog Launches Investigation Into Pre-Election Actions of FBI, DOJ
Bodies of 6 Children, Including 9-Month-Old, Recovered at Baltimore House Fire
More News
Top Stories
Fort Bend Co. mother admits to smothering infant
Trooper shot in ambush; Good Samaritan kills gunman
HPD investigating double homicide in SE Houston
Amazon plans to hire 100K in Texas, other states
Playboy Super Bowl party being held in former church
Man arrested for terror threat to blow up sheriff's office
DOJ watchdog investigating FBI's actions before election
Show More
Welcome home Dave Ward
'A very big deal': Raid arrests could solve other crimes
Boston radio hosts slam Watt
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Chinese national
Houston Restaurant Weeks donates $2 million to food bank
More News
Photos
TSA confiscated record number number of firearms in 2016
Time is running out to see MFAH's Degas exhibit
SUV goes for unexpected swim in pool
Homes in historic Heights community get makeover
More Photos