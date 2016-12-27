For some residents in southeast Houston, the smell of raw sewage put a damper on their Christmas holiday."I spent Christmas day cleaning up, that's all," Rosie Perez said.She said the raw sewage showed up in her tub earlier this month."Raw sewage was all over the place, in the hallways, in the bathroom, it was all up against this wall, to the window, it's just bad, stinks horrible, don't know what else to do," she said.Coming up on Live at 5, ABC13's Elissa Rivas takes a look at how apartment officials are working to solve the problem.