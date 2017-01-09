NEWS

Fort Worth policeman suspended for 10 days after incident

DALLAS (KTRK) --
A white Texas policeman was suspended without pay for 10 days, but will not be fired, after an incident in which he was caught on video wrestling a black woman and her daughter to the ground, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fort Worth officer on restricted duty after videotaped arrests

Fitzgerald said the officer violated policy, is sorry for his behavior and is eager to resume active duty at the end of the suspension.

The incident happened after Jacqueline Craig complained that a neighbor choked her 7-year-old son. In the video, the officer questions whether that's a problem. One of Craig's daughters tries to push her mother away from the officer, but the officer forces Craig and the daughter to the ground. He thrusts a stun gun into Craig's back.

He arrested Craig and her daughters on charges that include disorderly conduct.

Craig's attorney had demanded that the officer be fired.

The video was viewed millions of times on Facebook.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Orlando Police Sergeant Shot, Killed; Suspect at Large
Trump Expected to Name Jared Kushner as a Senior Adviser
Senate Confirmation Hearings: Everything to Know
HPD officer bit by canine unit
More News
Top Stories
Local father killed while protecting his family
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Dan Patrick announces 2018 reelection campaign
Houston Dash Carli Lloyd wins FIFA best player award
78-year-old homeowner fatally shoots robber in N. Houston
Dairy Queen franchisee loses store after racist rant
Orlando officer shot and killed outside Walmart
Show More
Boy gets surprise photo with member of Britain's Coldstream guards on birthday
Police break up heroin delivery service
Official: US Navy fires warning shots at Iranian boats
U2 coming to NRG Stadium
4 children and 5 adults escape mobile home fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Osweiler leads Texans to victory over Oakland
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
NASA's best photos of 2016
More Photos