Game room closure in-progress 9900 SH 6. If you were planning on going there tonight to gamble, don't bother. @SheriffTNehls on location pic.twitter.com/sFpUkrOfur — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) January 5, 2017

A game room in Fort Bend County was closed and some people have been arrested, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's department said.The department tweeted pictures of the room at 9900 State Highway 6."If you were planning on going there tonight to gamble, don't bother," the FBCSO's Twitter account read.