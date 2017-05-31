NEWS

Fort Bend ISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student

(Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

A Fort Bend ISD teacher was arrested Wednesday and charged with an improper relationship with a student.

According to deputies, Jamaal Nguyen, 28, befriended a female student in his classroom at Travis High School in March. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office was made aware of the relationship on Sunday.

Nguyen and the student began contacting each other by phone and text messages, deputies said.

The student told investigators that she trusted Nguyen and started to accept rides to her home and to school events.

Investigators said the relationship turned sexual in late April to early May.

Nguyen faces a charge of improper relationship, which is a second-degree felony.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Hours of new body-camera footage from Orlando nightclub shooting released
Clinton: Russians 'guided by Americans' in interference
NYPD sergeant indicted for fatally shooting mentally ill Bronx woman
Cocaine and grenade launcher found during drug bust
More News
Top Stories
Today marks four years since HFD's deadliest day in history
Kathy Griffin out at CNN over decapitated Trump stunt
Burglary suspect crashes into building after chase
Construction workers robbed at gunpoint in Bellaire
Lyft vs. Uber? We put both services to the test
Today's the last day to protest property tax appraisal
Rodeo tickets for Garth Brooks go on sale SOON!
Show More
LeBron James' LA home vandalized with N-word
PHOTOS: Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off
Study: Stroke patients may develop taste for alcohol
Do you recognize this bearded dragon?
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
More Photos