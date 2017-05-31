EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1817057" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back at recent teacher-student sex crimes in the Houston area.

A Fort Bend ISD teacher was arrested Wednesday and charged with an improper relationship with a student.According to deputies, Jamaal Nguyen, 28, befriended a female student in his classroom at Travis High School in March. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office was made aware of the relationship on Sunday.Nguyen and the student began contacting each other by phone and text messages, deputies said.The student told investigators that she trusted Nguyen and started to accept rides to her home and to school events.Investigators said the relationship turned sexual in late April to early May.Nguyen faces a charge of improper relationship, which is a second-degree felony.