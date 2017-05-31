NEWS

Fort Bend ISD high school teacher accused of having sex with student

(Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
A Fort Bend ISD teacher was arrested Wednesday and charged with an improper relationship with a student.

According to deputies, Jamaal Nguyen, 28, befriended a female student in his classroom at Travis High School in March. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office was made aware of the relationship on Sunday.

Nguyen and the student began contacting each other by phone and text messages, deputies said.

RELATED: Teacher-student sex crimes: Recent convictions and cases
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back at recent teacher-student sex crimes in the Houston area.



The student told investigators that she trusted Nguyen and started to accept rides to her home and to school events.

Investigators said the relationship turned sexual in late April to early May.

Nguyen faces a charge of improper relationship, which is a second-degree felony.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Democrats, environmentalists blast idea US could leave the Paris accord
A brief history of US missile defense systems
Flynn and Trump lawyer subpoenaed over Russia investigation
Hours of new body-camera footage from Orlando nightclub shooting released
More News
Top Stories
Burglary suspect crashes into building after chase
Landlord accused of planting hidden camera
Today marks four years since HFD's deadliest day in history
Gunfight at Nissan dealership turns deadly
Lyft vs. Uber? We put both services to the test
5th graders create prosthetic hand for 1st grader
Kathy Griffin out at CNN over decapitated Trump stunt
Show More
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston breaks ground on new building
Today's the last day to protest property tax appraisal
LeBron James' LA home vandalized with N-word
Stafford HS graduation moved indoors due to weather
Rodeo tickets for Garth Brooks go on sale SOON!
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
More Photos