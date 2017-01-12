RICHMOND, TX (KTRK) --A 20-year-old woman has admitted to smothering her infant child, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says.
Rosemary Harrah of Needville is in custody and has been charged with injury to a child.
Fort Bend deputies were called to a home on the 12100 block of Mueck Road after receiving a tip that a child had died. At that time, Harrah told detectives that she had found her two-month-old son, Lucian Angst, unresponsive.
Detectives later received a tip that Harrah had made posts on a social network for expectant women expressing that she wanted to harm her child.
During a Dec. 27 interview with detectives, Harrah admitted to causing the child's death.
She is currently being held in the Fort Bend County jail on a $500,000 bond.
