NEWS

Fort Bend Co. mother admits to smothering infant child, deputies say
EMBED </>More News Videos

Mother accused of smothering her baby (KTRK)

RICHMOND, TX (KTRK) --
A 20-year-old woman has admitted to smothering her infant child, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says.

Rosemary Harrah of Needville is in custody and has been charged with injury to a child.

Fort Bend deputies were called to a home on the 12100 block of Mueck Road after receiving a tip that a child had died. At that time, Harrah told detectives that she had found her two-month-old son, Lucian Angst, unresponsive.

Detectives later received a tip that Harrah had made posts on a social network for expectant women expressing that she wanted to harm her child.

During a Dec. 27 interview with detectives, Harrah admitted to causing the child's death.

She is currently being held in the Fort Bend County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newschild killedfort bend county sheriff's officeinfant deathsmother chargedFort Bend CountyRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trooper shot in ambush; Good Samaritan kills gunman
No Plan to Roll Back Women's Military Advancements: Mattis
Ford expands recall for vehicles with defective Takata airbags
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Chinese national
More News
Top Stories
Welcome home Dave Ward
'A very big deal': Raid arrests could solve other crimes
Boston radio hosts slam Watt
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Chinese national
Houston Restaurant Weeks donates $2 million to food bank
Truck gets stuck in giant hole after water main break
Teen killed, deputy constable hurt in violent brawl
Show More
METRO offering free rides for Houston marathon runners
DPS: Mother could be running to Mexico with kids
Drivers beware: Houston's 10 most stolen vehicles
Fire engulfs mobile home in Pearland
Fans get free food at new Chick-fil-A location
More News
Top Video
'A very big deal': Raid arrests could solve other crimes
Boston radio hosts slam Watt
Houston Restaurant Weeks donates $2 million to food bank
Police use lasso to rescue cow trapped on ice
More Video