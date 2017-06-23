NEWS

Suit filed against former NBA pro Camby after nephew's death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A wrongful death lawsuit was filed Thursday against former NBA player Marcus Camby after his nephew, who had autism, drowned at a pond at Camby's Pearland home last November.

The father of 9-year-old Marcus Carter McGhee filed the suit in the U.S. District Court in Houston against Camby.

According to the filing, Marcus Kendall McGhee argues the ex-Houston Rocket's man-made pond was not fenced, contributing to his son's drowning during a family visit of the property. It also states Camby was aware of his nephew's "significant limitations" and failed to supervise the child.

The child was the son of Camby's sister, according to the filing.

Law enforcement and search crews took part in a search of the boy when he went missing last Thanksgiving. After the boy's body was found, Camby thanked those who helped seek the child.

"Losing a child is every parent's worst nightmare and we are heartbroken," Camby said in a statement last November. "While the outcome was tragic, the outpouring of support has truly touched us all."

Camby played 17 seasons in the NBA. He was a member of the Rockets in 2012.

