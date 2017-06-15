Lance Licciardi's car was totaled in a wreck late April at Fountain View and Fairdale in southwest Houston.He says another driver made a sudden left turn in front of him."One moment there was nothing in front of me, the next thing you know there was the side of the vehicle," said Licciardi.He says the other person drove away after the crash.A court document identified that other driver as Jante Langan. The Harris County District Attorney's Office confirmed Langan was employed as a prosecutor at the time of the accident.It's what court papers said happened after the wreck that left some people scratching their heads.Langan drove to a restaurant valet at Cafe Mawal, about 50 yards away from the scene, and tried to leave her vehicle there, court documents stated.Saeed Sindawi's family owns Cafe Mawal. He was there the night of the wreck."As she parks, she just leaves her vehicle," said Sindawi. "The valet was trying to grab her attention to give her a ticket."According to a court document, Houston police identified Langan in restaurant surveillance video."She's just walking through the restaurant and through the back door," said Sindawi.In the back, surveillance cameras lost track of her, but the court document says officers found Langan's Harris County identification inside the SUV. She was eventually charged with misdemeanor failure to stop and give information."It would have been nice of her to own up to it," said Licciardi. "I would have liked help replacing the car."Licciardi said police were able to give him her insurance information and he's made a claim. ABC13 tried reaching out to Langan and have not yet been able to contact her. She resigned her position at the District Attorney's Office in the days after the accident, so she is no longer a prosecutor.The DA would not discuss the circumstances of her resignation.