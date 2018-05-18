Former Playmate and model fatally jumps off Manhattan hotel with her son: sources

AARON KATERSKY
A former Playmate and model jumped to her death from a Manhattan hotel while accompanied by her 7-year-old son, according to police sources.

The bodies of Stephanie Adams, 47, and the unidentified boy were found on the second floor of the rear part of The Gotham Hotel on East 46th Street in Midtown, sources said.

Adams had a history of domestic violence with her estranged husband, sources told ABC News.

Adams and her son checked into the hotel Thursday at 6 p.m. and were assigned to the 25th floor suite, according to NYPD Chief William Aubry.

Investigators went to the hotel about 8:30 a.m. after an individual's "attention was drawn to that second-floor area," Aubry said.

"He heard two loud noises and his attention was drawn to that and he discovered two deceased individuals," he said.

Detectives are still processing the scene for forensic and video evidence and seeking out additional witnesses, police said.

The hotel's website says that it has 67 suites and hotel rooms with balconies on 25 floors.

A hotel representative declined comment to ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: At least 8 killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
Bomb technicians arrive at home in Santa Fe
Listen to dispatch audio of chaos during Santa Fe HS shooting
Run, hide, fight: Protect yourself in an active shooter situation
At least 8 dead and officer injured following Santa Fe HS shooting
READ: Local school districts' plans in case of an emergency
How to stay alive during an active shooter situation
HAUNTING MURDER: Galveston store owner stabbed in the heart
Show More
Bartender charged in deadly crash appears in court
Police: Man arrested after firing shots at Trump golf club
Firefighters say car Baytown child was left inside reached 112 degrees
Man arrested after investigation into alleged rape in Afton Oaks
H-E-B adding more than 900 jobs in Houston area
More News