HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A school security guard charged with improper visual recording is facing even more trouble.
Yandry Rivero, 20, worked for Houston ISD's Engergized for Excellence Academy.
He was in court Friday morning, where a prosecutor detailed new charges against him. Rivero was arrested in June after an 11-year-old boy allegedly saw Rivero put a cellphone over a bathroom stall at the school and recorded video of him.
Since then, investigators combed through Rivero's phone and discovered even more images of other young boys in the bathroom. The victims are between 11 and 14 years of age.
Rivero was out on bond for improper photography charges when he was arrested again Thursday on four counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.
Rivero appeared in court Friday morning as the judge heard the new allegations against him.
"On his phone, there were videos of several males and you could see their genitals," the prosecutor said.
Rivero was only a security guard at the school for two days. He is now facing a total of six criminal charges.
