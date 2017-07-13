A former Harris County deputy constable has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and may be involved in more cases.HPD investigators said Brandin M. Glispy, 30, was assigned to a Houston Housing Authority apartment complex when he worked with Harris County Precinct 6. He is believed to have had sexual contact with multiple women he met at that complex.According to investigators, Gilspy spoke with one victim outside of the complex's leasing office on Jan. 6. Later in the day, he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her in the bathroom of a local restaurant, but she was able to escape.On April 24, investigators said Gilspy conducted a traffic stop in the 5800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. He allegedly instructed the female victim to drive to a secluded parking lot nearby and sexually assaulted her.Gilspy was terminated from his position with Precinct 6 after allegations regarding the April sexual assault surfaced.Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anybody with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Special Investigative Unit at 713-308-3600.