SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --A former dentist is in law enforcement custody after being charged Monday in a bodily injury case.
Dr. Bethaniel Jefferson, DDS, is accused of "intentionally and knowingly by omission" causing serious injury to a 4-year-old girl who suffered brain damage while in her chair.
Authorities said Jefferson turned herself in to law enforcement sometime after 2 p.m.
A grand jury indicted Jefferson in the incident that happened last year, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced yesterday.
The little girl was having a tooth pulled last year when her family said she suffered severe brain damage.
Her family begged for answers as to how a simple procedure went so wrong, leaving their daughter without the ability to talk, walk, eat or even see.
Nevaeh Clark suffered brain damage after being sedated. The DA's office said Clark suffered a seizure, and Jefferson didn't call 911 for hours.
State records revealed Jefferson was suspended from practicing by the Texas Board of Dental Examiners after the incident.
