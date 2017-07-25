NEWS

Former dentist turns herself in after indictment in brain injury case

Dr. Bethaniel Jefferson, DDS, has turned herself after being indicted Monday, authorities said. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
A former dentist is in law enforcement custody after being charged Monday in a bodily injury case.

Dr. Bethaniel Jefferson, DDS, is accused of "intentionally and knowingly by omission" causing serious injury to a 4-year-old girl who suffered brain damage while in her chair.

Authorities said Jefferson turned herself in to law enforcement sometime after 2 p.m.

Dentist indicted after child suffers brain damage while having tooth pulled
The dentist allegedly did not call 911 after the child suffered a seizure.



A grand jury indicted Jefferson in the incident that happened last year, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced yesterday.

The little girl was having a tooth pulled last year when her family said she suffered severe brain damage.

Her family begged for answers as to how a simple procedure went so wrong, leaving their daughter without the ability to talk, walk, eat or even see.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Child suffers brain damage during dentist's visit
Four-year-old with brain damage after dental procedure.



Nevaeh Clark suffered brain damage after being sedated. The DA's office said Clark suffered a seizure, and Jefferson didn't call 911 for hours.

State records revealed Jefferson was suspended from practicing by the Texas Board of Dental Examiners after the incident.

