Herein are the most shocking recent cases of teachers allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct

The sex scandal involving a former Aldine ISD teacher and her student shocked many people.Former English teacher Alexandria Vera will be in court today, and could learn her fate after she was caught in an improper sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student.Vera pleaded guilty on a lesser charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.According to court documents, Vera had sex with a 13-year-old student she taught during summer school at Stovall Middle School.At one point, she became pregnant with the student's child. They aborted the pregnancy once CPS began knocking on her door.The boy is now in foster care after it was learned the boy's parents were supportive of his relationship and Vera's pregnancy.The family even invited Vera to their home for the holidays and celebrations with relatives, according to the investigators.Investigators said Vera expressed that she and the 13-year-old were in love.Now, she is out of jail for the time being, wearing an ankle monitor to track her every move.She is also not allowed to get close to a school or have contact with that 13-year-old boy.This morning, Vera will walk into a Houston courtroom, and may learn her sentence.Vera could face five years in jail because she pleaded guilty on the lesser charge, otherwise she would have faced 20 years.