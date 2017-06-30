Wayne Dolcefino, who worked for many years as an investigative reporter with ABC13, has filed a lawsuit over an April car crash that left him seriously injured.Dolcefino and the Crosley Law Firm have filed suit against AT&T, the company for which the other driver involved in the wreck was driving at the time of the accident. In a news release, Dolcefino's attorney claimed AT&T has refused to cooperate with the investigation and has acted negligently.Representatives said Dolcefino suffered "multiple fractures and head injuries" as a result of the accident and has been in a wheelchair since."Anyone who knows Wayne Dolcefino knows that he will fight for the truth. We are 100 percent committed to helping him during this process," Tom Crosley said in a news release.Currently the head of Dolcefino Consulting, Wayne worked for nearly 27 years in the 13 Undercover unit at ABC13. Before that, he worked for KTRH and KLBJ radio stations.