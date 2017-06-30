HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Wayne Dolcefino, who worked for many years as an investigative reporter with ABC13, has filed a lawsuit over an April car crash that left him seriously injured.
Dolcefino and the Crosley Law Firm have filed suit against AT&T, the company for which the other driver involved in the wreck was driving at the time of the accident. In a news release, Dolcefino's attorney claimed AT&T has refused to cooperate with the investigation and has acted negligently.
Representatives said Dolcefino suffered "multiple fractures and head injuries" as a result of the accident and has been in a wheelchair since.
"Anyone who knows Wayne Dolcefino knows that he will fight for the truth. We are 100 percent committed to helping him during this process," Tom Crosley said in a news release.
Currently the head of Dolcefino Consulting, Wayne worked for nearly 27 years in the 13 Undercover unit at ABC13. Before that, he worked for KTRH and KLBJ radio stations.
