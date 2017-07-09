Foot chase ends in N. Harris Co.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables were involved in a pursuit in north Harris County.Deputies were pursuing a blue Ford F250 north on Stuebner Airline approaching FM2920.The chase continued onto Dowdell and Kuykendahl before a male driver and female passenger bailed out of the vehicle on the corner of Black Willow and Creek Willow.Deputies then pursued the suspects on foot in the Willow Forest subdivision.The search was called off due to extreme bad weather. The blue pick up truck came back stolen.