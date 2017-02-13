NEWS

Flyers Wives remodel home for mother of baby battling cancer

EMBED </>More News Videos

A mother from Mayfair received an amazing gift Saturday, courtesy of the Philadelphia Flyers. (WPVI)

By
MAYFAIR, PA --
Michelle Placencia, her 9-month-old daughter Syrianna and her family walked into their newly remodeled home Sunday in Mayfair for the first time.

"I tell myself no matter where life leads you, be ready to get up and go because the hard times only last for a short time, but happiness is forever and this is our happiness," said Placencia.

The well-spoken teen needs a strong character and smart mind - her baby is battling cancer.

Little Syrianna is receiving chemotherapy treatments now, and you can only imagine the fight they have.

Well now she and her family have a beautiful place to rest their heads.

"This is spectacular. We just feel so special," said Placencia.

The new home and amazing day was made possible by three groups.

The Flyers Charities, Flyers Wives and Michaels Way Foundation.

"Syrianna is a beautiful 9-month-old baby and the family's spirit and the hope that they have and their generosity," said Linda Mantai, Flyers Charity. "They're happy!"

"Hopefully this is going to show her good things do happen, too. And she has a positive outlook and everyone is in support of them and it's just a really wonderful family," said Doreen Holmgren, Flyers Wives.

Chris McElwee founded Michaels Way and owns the construction company that did the work.

Just like Syrianna is battling cancer, McElwee's brother lost his fight against the disease when he was 25.

That's why he helps these families.

He knows how hard the journey can be, and seeing these tears and the joy Sunday, he knows how much this means.

"They're going through such a tough time right now, and to give them a big lift so they can just focus on getting their daughter well and having this beautiful home, it's just an amazing experience," said McElwee.
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsPhiladelphia FlyersPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Several people in Houston reporting strange smell
Northeast braces for 2nd major snowstorm of the season
Water levels fall at threatened dam as 200K evacuated
Man riding bicycle struck by SUV in Jersey Village
Man pulled from burning car seconds before explosion
More News
Top Stories
Texas bills proposed to make divorce more difficult
Several people in Houston reporting strange smell
Man riding bicycle struck by SUV in Jersey Village
No more record heat, but still warmer than normal today
Stretch Your Dollar: The best carpet cleaners
22 lbs of animals parts found in luggage
Brewery to perform marriages, giveaway honeymoon
Show More
Rock out! Metallica is coming to Houston
Stolen truck smashes into CVS near River Oaks
Crime spree suspect posts videos of escape on Facebook
Exclusive video shows SUV fire in NE Houston
Police investigating two men shot in SE Houston
More News
Top Video
Stolen truck smashes into CVS near River Oaks
Exclusive video shows SUV fire in NE Houston
'My Fit Foods' announced the closure of all their stores
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
More Video