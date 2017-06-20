Here's eight things you need to know about flood insurance:

With tropical systems stirring in the Gulf, flooding is on the minds of many across the Houston area.While some people are required to have flood insurance, there are those outside the flood plains who might have questions about how to cover their homes and everything inside.You must purchase flood insurance if the following applies to you:Just one inch of water can cost more than $20,000 in repairs and replacements, and flooding is the most common natural disaster in the U.S., according to FEMA. Even if your home is not in a flood plain, you can still find yourself underwater after a heavy storm.If you have physical damage to a building or your possessions directly caused by a flood, these are generally covered by flood insurance, according to FEMA. But, you have to be able to show the damage is a direct result of flooding.If your patio furniture is carried away in the floods, tough luck. According to the National Flood Insurance Project, property outside an insured home or building is not included. So, for example, if your patio rots or has mold damage, insurance won't cover the cost to rebuild the deck.Some people have been lulled into a false sense of security because they have homeowner's insurance. Unfortunately, renters insurance and homeowners insurance doesn't usually cover flood damage, which could mean you'll have to shell out your own money for costly repairs and to replace the things you own.If you think you might just rely on Uncle Sam in case of a flood emergency, think again. FEMA said these monies won't always pay for flood damage, and you'll end up owing interest in the end that could up the cost of repairs.For these approaching storms, you're out of time. In general, flood insurance policies do not take effect until 30 days after purchase. FEMA said there are exceptions however, including:Ask your insurance provider whether you may qualify for immediate coverage.Some homeowners can purchase flood insurance for as low as $137 per year, but it depends on where you live.