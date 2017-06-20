FLOODING

Flood insurance 101: Eight facts about covering your home and belongings

EMBED </>More Videos

FEMA extends key flood insurance deadline, but experts tell Eyewitness News what you need to do to protect yourself (AP Photo / Michael Stravato)

With tropical systems stirring in the Gulf, flooding is on the minds of many across the Houston area.

While some people are required to have flood insurance, there are those outside the flood plains who might have questions about how to cover their homes and everything inside.
Here's eight things you need to know about flood insurance:

When is flood insurance mandatory?
You must purchase flood insurance if the following applies to you:
  • You own a home or business in a high-risk area, sometimes known as a Special Flood Hazard Area.
  • You have a mortgage from a federally-regulated or insured lender.


Do I really need flood insurance?
Just one inch of water can cost more than $20,000 in repairs and replacements, and flooding is the most common natural disaster in the U.S., according to FEMA. Even if your home is not in a flood plain, you can still find yourself underwater after a heavy storm.

What flood insurance covers

If you have physical damage to a building or your possessions directly caused by a flood, these are generally covered by flood insurance, according to FEMA. But, you have to be able to show the damage is a direct result of flooding.

What flood insurance doesn't cover
If your patio furniture is carried away in the floods, tough luck. According to the National Flood Insurance Project, property outside an insured home or building is not included. So, for example, if your patio rots or has mold damage, insurance won't cover the cost to rebuild the deck.

Homeowners insurance and flood insurance aren't the same
Some people have been lulled into a false sense of security because they have homeowner's insurance. Unfortunately, renters insurance and homeowners insurance doesn't usually cover flood damage, which could mean you'll have to shell out your own money for costly repairs and to replace the things you own.

Federal disaster assistance doesn't always help
If you think you might just rely on Uncle Sam in case of a flood emergency, think again. FEMA said these monies won't always pay for flood damage, and you'll end up owing interest in the end that could up the cost of repairs.
When is it too late to get flood insurance?
For these approaching storms, you're out of time. In general, flood insurance policies do not take effect until 30 days after purchase. FEMA said there are exceptions however, including:
  • Policies purchased in connection with making, increasing, extending or renewing a home loan.
  • Changes to area flood maps that could waive the waiting period.


Ask your insurance provider whether you may qualify for immediate coverage.

How much is flood insurance?
Some homeowners can purchase flood insurance for as low as $137 per year, but it depends on where you live.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsstorm damagestormhouston floodfloodinginsurance
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FLOODING
Houston area residents prepare for possible storms
Tropical Storm Allison disaster began 16 years ago today
High water leads to rescue calls across Houston
Couple looks to ABC13 for help after contractor problem
More flooding
NEWS
Teary-eyed mother accused of killing daughter denied bail
Russian jet 'came within several feet' of US plane
US fighter jet shoots down pro-Syrian-regime drone
The history of naming hurricanes
More News
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Watch includes Houston areas
Carnival changes itinerary due to tropical disturbance
The history of naming hurricanes
Fugitive accused in child's sex assault on the run
Cops pull a MacGyver to save puppy from hot car
Underbelly makes big menu change to seafood
Where is Andrea Yates now? Peek inside her secluded life
Show More
Andrea Yates drowned her children 16 years ago today
Purse-snatching thief targets woman at car wash
Family prepares vigil for 4-year-old girl stabbed to death
Cattle stolen from ranch in the middle of the night
President Trump swimsuit for sale
More News
Top Video
Fugitive accused in child's sex assault on the run
Family prepares vigil for 4-year-old girl stabbed to death
Carnival changes itinerary due to tropical disturbance
The history of naming hurricanes
More Video