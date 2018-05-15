Flash flooding, winds, hail to hit the Northeast today

The areas under the biggest threat span from Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Binghamton, New York, and through the Hudson Valley into Hartford, Connecticut, and Springfield, Massachusetts.
Flash flooding is also possible, with flood watches posted for the Northeast.
TimingSevere storms are expected to begin after 3 p.m. ET in upstate New York and the inland Northeast.
The storms will move southeast reaching Boston and the New York City areas by the evening rush hour time. Later this evening, the storms will reach Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Watching the tropicsMeanwhile, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development.
This morning, the system is located in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and is slowly drifting north toward the northern Gulf Coast. At this time, there is a very low chance that the system would become a tropical cyclone.
The low pressure will continue to bring heavy rain to the Southeast over the next several days as the moisture from the system combines with a frontal boundary to the north.
Very heavy rain is expected from Florida into the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic states over the next several days. Some areas could see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain. Localized flooding and even flash flooding is possible through the week.