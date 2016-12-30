HELICOPTER CRASH

Flags lowered for soldiers killed in La Porte chopper crash

Today, flags are flying half-staff at the state capitol in Austin to honor two Texas Army National Guard soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in Galveston Bay.

The victims are 32-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dustin Mortenson, of League City, and 33-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lucas Lowe, of Hardin, in Liberty County.

Both soldiers were married with children. Lowe's widow is expecting twins in February. His stepson tells us Lowe was a great father.

One body has yet to be recovered.

Officials say finding the cause of the crash will take at least a month.

