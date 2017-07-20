Flag honoring fallen service member taken

A mother is heartbroken after a man took her American flag that flew in honor of her son, who was killed in combat.Gayle McDermott said her son Wesley was 19 when he was killed in Iraq while serving in the army. McDermott tells Eyewitness News she hung a congressional flag she received in his honor in front of the family business July 1st.The flag was on display for only 10 days."It just left me at such a loss," McDermott said.Security video from the business, Northshore Vacuum and Janitorial Supply shows a man lifting the flag from its post, dragging the flag on the ground before stuffing it into a ball and walking away.McDermott could not believe what she saw."I really felt like he was dragging around my heart with the flag. That's the only way I can explain it. I was so connected and even if it was a different flag, I would still feel that way," McDermott said, "It's just the feeling is so much more deeper now."The flag stand sits empty now but McDermott said that will change. She plans on hanging another flag."They can maybe get you down, but you can't stay down," she said, "That's America."McDermott said she is in the process of contacting police.