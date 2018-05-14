First lady Melania Trump has kidney surgery

JORDYN PHELPS
The White House has announced that first lady Melania Trump underwent a procedure Monday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to treat a kidney condition.

Mrs. Trump had what is being called an "embolization procedure" to treat what the White House said is a "benign kidney condition," according to a release from the first lady's communications director Stephanie Grisham.

"The procedure was successful and there were no complications," the White House said.

"Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere," the White House said.

The president and first lady spoke before Monday's procedure and he spoke to the doctor immediately following the procedure, a senior administration official told ABC News.

ABC News' Cecelia Vega contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
