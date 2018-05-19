First lady Melania Trump back home from hospital

JORDYN PHELPS
First lady Melania Trump returned home to the White House Saturday morning following a days-long stay in the hospital, her office said.

"She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits," the first lady's communications director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Trump underwent a medical procedure on Monday for what her office said was a "benign" kidney condition. The White House has declined to offer additional details about the specifics of the condition.

Grisham also expressed thanks for the thousands of calls and emails she said the first lady's office received during Trump's stay in the hospital.

The president, too, tweeted Saturday afternoon, saying: "Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House."

"Melania is feeling and doing really well," President Trump tweeted. "Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes."

He initially misspelled his wife's name but quickly deleted and replaced the tweet with the misspelling.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
22 injured after flash fire at plant near Pasadena
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Santa Fe HS students and staff permitted to pick up vehicles Saturday
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Attorney: 'Don't rush to judgement' in Santa Fe shooting
Local organizations host vigils following Santa Fe High School shooting
Santa Fe ISD offers crisis intervention services after shooting
Galveston Co. Medical Examiners to conduct autopsy reports
Show More
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
THE MISSING: People unaccounted for in Santa Fe
Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School
Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
More News