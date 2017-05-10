NEWS

Firing of FBI director latest twitter battleground for Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump aims a series of tweets at his critics (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, DC --
The fallout over the firing of FBI Director James Comey has become the latest Twitter battleground for President Trump.

Trump used the social platform to fire back at his critics who have criticized him for terminating Comey.

Here is a list of tweets the President sent out this morning:

7:10 a.m. - "The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!"

7:19 a.m. - "James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI."

7:27 a.m. - "Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!"

8:24 a.m. - "Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. "Richie" devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history. For...."

8:30 a.m. - "years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam - except he was never there. When...."

8:39 a.m. - "caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness...and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts."

8:37 a.m. - "The Roger Stone report on @CNN is false - Fake News. Have not spoken to Roger in a long time - had nothing to do with my decision
Related Topics:
newspoliticsPresident Donald Trumptwitter
Load Comments
NEWS
Comey asked for more money, staffing for Russia investigation days before firing
EXCLUSIVE: HPD officer relieved of duty after DWI charge
White House expressed confidence in Comey up until last week
ANALYSIS: In firing Comey, Trump creates Watergate-level crisis of confidence
Suspect rams stolen truck into home, rams patrol car
More News
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: HPD officer relieved of duty after DWI charge
Haverstock Hills shooting suspect arrested in Fla.
Lack of regulation, reporting has led to disasters
Waller HS student arrested after bringing gun to school
Mom gives birth to 13-pound baby
Teacher fired after hijab is ripped off student's head
Man arrested for attacking elderly women in Harris Co.
Show More
Startup affordably outfits the fashionably fabulous
DeVos booed speaking at historically black university
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
Man convicted in Houston murder taken off death row
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
More News
Top Video
Waller HS student arrested after bringing gun to school
Civil rights lawsuit filed over use of force in city jail
Trump says Comey 'was not doing a good job'
Lion attacks trainer during circus
More Video