Firing of FBI director latest twitter battleground for Trump

The fallout over the firing of FBI Director James Comey has become the latest Twitter battleground for President Trump.Trump used the social platform to fire back at his critics who have criticized him for terminating Comey.Here is a list of tweets the President sent out this morning:7:10 a.m. - "The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!"7:19 a.m. - "James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI."7:27 a.m. - "Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!"8:24 a.m. - "Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. "Richie" devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history. For...."8:30 a.m. - "years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam - except he was never there. When...."8:39 a.m. - "caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness...and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts."8:37 a.m. - "The Roger Stone report on @CNN is false - Fake News. Have not spoken to Roger in a long time - had nothing to do with my decision