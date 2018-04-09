Fireworks set off as diversion for mall robbery: Officials

TARA FOWLER
Fireworks apparently set off as a diversion so thieves could rob a jewelry store sent mallgoers fleeing at the Florida Mall Sunday.

Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to the shopping center at just before 6 p.m. after reports of gunfire, according to ABC Orlando affiliate WFTV.

Once at the mall, officials determined the sound was actually fireworks, WFTV reported.

At least 11 were injured as the terrified crowds raced out of the mall, according to WFTV. Five were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fireworks are thought to have been a distraction for a jewelry store robbery, WFTV reported.

There were no further details.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Teen charged in 8-year-old's death set to face judge Monday
Scammers hoping a guilty conscience will lead to your pocket
Man reportedly confessed to double murder in Facebook post
Top of bus sheared off when it struck overpass
Bartenders worried about fake IDs after DUI's involving minors
Partying at the Astrodome today? What you need to know
Cool front bringing clouds, drizzle, and mist this Monday
Rockets playoff tickets go on sale this morning
Show More
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
Boy battling brain cancer raises $50K for other kids
Facebook will tell you on Monday if Cambridge Analytica accessed your data
Will buying a box spring for your bed save money over time?
Texas National Guard troops deployed to the border
More News