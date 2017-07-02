NEWS

Firefighters seek medical treatment after 2-alarm fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 2-alarm fire in northwest Harris County caused some firefighters to seek medical attention.

Most of the damage from the fire is in the leasing office of the Coronado Park Apartments. The fire spread to a unit close by, but the residents were out of town for the weekend.

Luckily there was a fire station near the apartment complex who arrived on the scene rather quickly. No residents or staff were injured in the fire.

However, Emergency Medical Services had to treat two firefighters who suffered from heat-related symptoms.

An investigation is underway, as the cause of the fire has not been determined at this point.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


