Firefighters in Galveston County were able to save a second home from burning after battling a fire nearby.Fire crews worked for several hours Thursday morning to extinguish a fire that destroyed a home in San Leon. Two people were inside the home at the time, but they both managed to escape."I was asleep at the time, so my husband grabbed me and snatched me out and the down the stairs we went," homeowner Grace McManus said.Exclusive Eyewitness news viewer video showed flames from a distance. Units from three different cities helped to fight the fire.A neighbor told ABC13 that the couple in the home had a wood burning stove that may have caused the fire, but firefighters have not yet confirmed what started it.