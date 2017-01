John Sealy Hospital & Annex are being evacuated. Firefighters searching for source of smoke. Please avoid these areas until further notice. — UTMB News (@utmbnews) January 4, 2017

Firefighters are evacuating John Sealy Hospital on the 300 block of University in Galveston due to a fire.No injuries are reported and a hospital spokesperson describes the fire as a 'smoke event'.ABC13 has a crew headed over to the scene.