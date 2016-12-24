Firefighters bring Christmas to family after mom's death

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Firefighters at Station 74 are bringing Christmas to a special family.
"I want to tell them thank you for all the presents and I hope they have a good Christmas at home, too," said 10-year-old Jevin Johnson.
Jevin, 3-year-old Zane and 1-year-old Tank lost their mother, 30-year-old Jennifer Johnson, last month when her car rolled over on 1-45.
All three boys were inside.
"I had Zane and Tank, just holding them, carrying them to the ambulance," said HFD engineer/operator Brandon Westbrook. "Honestly, I just thought of my two little ones."
Since the crash, firefighters have kept in touch with the boys and their grandparents.
"They come to visit, they call, they just drop by," said grandmother Karen Little. "The kids like it. They miss their mother and they need to know they are loved."
Many of the gifts, including a signed Texans football and mattresses, were donated by private businesses.
But to make sure the three kids will continue to be taken care of, the Robert Bebee Foundation stepped in.
The foundation is named for firefighter and EMT Robert Bebee, who died in the line of duty in 2013.
"He didn't like to admit that he was a crier," said Bebee's niece, Krystalyn Garcia. "But I think he would've cried a bit. He would've told us how proud he was."
"Tell your kids you love them every night and every day, because you never know if you're going to see them again," said the boys' grandfather, Stephen Little.
If you'd like to help out, the Robert Bebee Foundation is accepting donations. For more information, go to robertbebeefoundation.org or email AnnMarie Vasquez at annmarie.vasquez@robertbebeefoundation.org.