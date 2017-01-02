Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at the Saltgrass Steakhouse restaurant in Conroe.The restaurant is located on I-45, just past West Dallas Street.We do not yet know what may have caused the fire, but Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office confirms the fire was so intense, a second alarm had to be pulled.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.